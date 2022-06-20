Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – An analyst on Monday said Vice President-elect Sara Duterte did not mention any of her plans for the education sector in her inaugural speech.

The daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte will head the Department of Education under the administration of President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Professor Herman Kraft of the University of the Philippines (UP) Political Science Department said Duterte’s brief speech on Sunday included "motherhood statements."

“Medyo general, pwede pa nga natin sabihin na ito 'yung mga sinasabi natin na motherhood statements, 'yung mga sinabi niya kahapon. Pero pwede kasing nag-segue siya ‘no tungkol doon sa kanyang pagiging Secretary of Education,” Kraft said.

(The speech was general, she even said motherhood statements. But she could have made a segue into her plans as Secretary of Education.)

“At doon, hindi niya pangungunahan yung presidente kasi, siya yung magiging Secretary of Education so dapat pwede niya sabihin sa ’tin, ano yung mga plano niya sanang sabihin, bilang pagbibigay ng gabay sa mga patakaran ng Department of Education,” he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(In that way, she won't be getting ahead of the president because she's th Education Secretary, so she culd have given guidance on the DepEd's policies under her term.)

Kraft noted that the public continued to await Duterte’s DepEd policy.

Private Education Assistance Committee (PEAC) executive director Rhodora Ferrer, however, said that as an educator, Duterte’s speech resonated with her.

“I resonated with a lot of the things she said, specially when she said that it is important for, to have a strong loving happy family which sets all the basic foundations essential in the development and growth of a child, and that it’s the parents who have the duty to teach children the values of integrity, discipline, and all that,” she said.

Ferrer said Duterte seemed to have a good grasp on issues affecting the youth today.

“When she enumerated all the problems that our Filipino youth and our children are facing at this time, we see that she has a very good grasp of all of these concerns, such as say, literacy, mental health, bullying,” she told ANC.

She said PEAC has a scheduled a number of meetings with Duterte, where the group hopes to raise their concerns, such the need for more subsidies for private schools and increasing the salaries of their teachers.

The PEAC is optimistic about Duterte’s term as education secretary, said Ferrer.

“When we listened to the feedback coming from educational institutions in Davao City, they’re saying that she actually values efficiency, which is something that we welcome in the private education sector, she’s very hardworking and she has the political will to solve the challenges in the education sector,” she said.

Duterte will oversee the agency responsible for the K-12 curriculum taught to over 27 million students. This includes how it discusses the history of her running mate's father as well as her own father's administration.

The DepEd is also trying to improve education quality following the Philippines' poor standing in international learning assessments, and is in the process of gradually reopening schools for in-person classes, which were banned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.