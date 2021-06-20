VP Robredo seeks increased COVID-19 testing, vaccine supply in areas of concern

Members of the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance conduct COVID-19 swab testing for residents along Dupax Street in Barangay Old Balara on May 31, 2021, after reported 6000 people flocked to a charity food distribution event in the area and broke health and safety protocols last May 25. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday called on the administration to provide assistance to provinces reeling from increasing COVID-19 cases.

The Department of Health last week flagged 36 areas with "high or moderate risk" number of coronavirus infections.

Robredo said government should ramp up COVID-19 testing and increase the supply of vaccines in these areas.

"Hindi lang dito sa Metro Manila pero 'yung areas of concern all over Philippines, sana masuportahan sila ng testing, vaccines kasi yun talaga yung problema," she said in her weekly radio show.

(Government should support the testing and vaccine supply of not only Metro Manila but areas of concern all over the country because that's really the problem.)

"Ang Metro Manila, area of concern pa rin siya... Pero pababa ang mga kaso. Ang positivity rate lang ang medyo mataas. Ang mataas na positivity rate, yun yung bina-bat natin na dagdagan ang testing. Parang sirang plaka tayo na dagdagan ang testing."

(Metro Manila is still an area of concern... But its number of cases is declining. However, its positivity rate remains high. High positivity rate means we should increase testing. We've said this so many times.)

The Vice President had earlier said the country must achieve 5 percent positivity rate, or the number of people who are found positive for COVID-19 among those tested, based on the World Health Organization standards.

The Department of Health reported Saturday that out of 50,104 people who underwent testing for COVID-19 last Thursday, 11.5 percent were found to be carriers of the virus.

This is considered the lowest since May 30, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido.

Robredo said her office is providing aid to provinces and operating within the protocols of local government and Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19.

"Kung saan may espasyo, dun kami papasok. Alam nila, kausap namin ang mga doktor, ready kami anytime," she said.

(Wherever there's space, that's where we'll come in. They know, we talk to the doctors, that we're ready anytime.)

Robredo, meantime, commended the Quezon City government's "Bakuna Nights" initiative where employees can get inoculated after their work hours.

"Maraming magagandang practices, kailangan lang talagang magtulungan. Kahit may supply na, kulang talaga ang vaccinators," she said.

(There are many good practices, we just need to help each other. Even if there's supply of vaccines, we lack vaccinators.)

The Philippines aims to vaccinate at least 58 million individuals this year to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus. A total of 8,050,711 jabs have been administered nationwide as of Friday since the country began its COVID-19 vaccination program in March, government said.

The country as of Saturday tallied 1,353,220 coronavirus infections, of which 59,439 remain active and 23,538 were deaths.