Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 20,431 with 7 new cases

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,431 as 7 new cases were recorded Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported no new recovery and no new fatality.

The tally of those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,115 as 12,096 of those infected have recovered, while 1,220 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,644in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,426 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

The DFA received a lone report confirming 7 new COVID-19 cases, no new recovery, and no new fatality in Asia and the Pacific today.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/BJ37JlE2e8 — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) June 20, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,359,015 people. The tally includes 23,621 deaths, 1,277,715 recoveries, and 57,679 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 177 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.8 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

