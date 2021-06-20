Israeli experts arrive in PH to help in vaccine rollout

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez welcomes Israeli medical experts Avraham Ben Zaken, Adam Nicholas Segal, and Dafna Segol at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Sunday June 20, 2021. Handout photo

MANILA - Three medical experts from the Israeli Ministry of Health arrived in the Philippines on Sunday to help the government in its vaccine rollout, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

Avraham Ben Zaken, Adam Nicholas Segal, and Dafna Segol landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at around 4:15 this afternoon, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said.

Galves earlier said that the Israelis will share their expertise on vaccine deployment and proper handling of vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

Last month, Israel announced it would end local COVID-19 restrictions starting June following a successful vaccine rollout that has nearly stamped out new infections.

The Israelis are expected to meet with local medical experts and visit several areas of the country where the vaccine rollout is ongoing.

They will be in the country from June 20 to 25.

