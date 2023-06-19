Sotto to newbie senators: 'Listen to vintage senators'

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa (left) and Sen. Robin Padilla (right).

MANILA -- Former senate president Vicente Sotto III is urging incumbent senators to "listen to the vintage senators."

This comes a day after Sen. Robin Padilla issued a seemingly harsh statement in reaction to former senate president Franklin Drilon's appeal to incumbent members of the chamber to properly observe "Senate decorum" to protect the integrity of the institution.

While saying that some of the incumbent senators are still less than a year in office, one must always remember that they would need to improve and learn how to “follow tradition,” Sotto said.

By following tradition means that every member should know how to think, act and speak like a Statesman, Sotto said.

“They should welcome such observations. 'Yung mga criticisms saka observations, lalo na nung mga antigo (na senador) ay dapat pinakikinggan. We have done that before. I was a fledgling senator in 1992, and I heard all of it from (Ernesto) Maceda, (Edgardo) Angara, (Arturo) Tolentino, sila Bobby Tañada. So, you learn from the old guys,” Sotto stressed.

“Pagka-ikaw ay tunay na legislator, kapag ikaw ay nakikipag-debate, nakikipagsigawan ka sa plenary, pero paglabas no'n magkaibigan kayo. Tapos na 'yung usapan... you take it as a learning step,” he added.

Drilon, meanwhile, shrugged off Padilla’s response to his call saying that it’s time to end the debate since he has already delivered the message and it is up for the Senate leadership to react if it wants to.

Asked how should neophyte senators react to the public’s observation, Drilon said: “I cannot speak for them. But when I was a neophyte senator, I was told by the elders: 'Makinig ka muna. Huwag ka munang sumali sa usapan. Makinig ka.'"

“That’s what I exactly did, for six months I just listened. And learned the rules,” Drilon said.

Drilon and Padilla bumped into each other during Monday’s necrological service for the late senator and AFP chief of staff Rodolfo Biazon, but no spark between the two happened during that brief meeting.

Padilla even quoted portion of Drilon’s eulogy for Biazon, followed by his bowing and kissing the hands of the latter afterwards.

“Tunay po ang sinabi ng ating ginagalang na Sen. Franklin Drilon: Ang mga sundalong umedad kailanman ay hindi mamamatay. Sila ay maglalaho lamang at nagdiriwang sa kalangitan,” Padilla said.

The neophyte senator later explained to journalists that he was “hurt” by Drilon’s remarks about the Senate directly hitting the leadership of Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri.

“Kasi po nakita ko naman po na ginagawa lahat ni [Zubiri] para magkaroon kami ng tinatawag nating rapport dito sa loob ng Senado... Ako, sa katunayan, may ilang linggo na ako po ay namamayat, ako po ay di nakakatulog sa mga... naririnig kong problema ng bayan. Kaya po pagdating mo dito sa Senado, minsan mainit ka na minsan gusto mo agad ng debate, minsan sasabihin pa sa iyo na kailangan respetuhin natin ang tradisyon respetuhin natin sino ang beterano. 'Yan ho ay mga bagay na nakaka-stress 'yan,” Padilla said.

But while saying that “there is nothing personal” about his previous statement, Padilla maintained that a senator should not change his style just to fit in to that so-called Senate tradition.

He stressed that he will not change the way he speaks inside the Halls of Senate.

“Sa akin talaga baka sa ibang senador, sila gusto nila baguhin ang sarili nila pero sa akin, ako ay nalalapit sa taumbayan sa pagiging ako. Kapag binago ko sarili ko baka malayo sila sa akin. Kanya-kanyang style po 'yan. Ako ay hinalal para mapalapit sa tao, 'di maging mukhang kagalang-galang,” Padilla said.

“Ang pakiusap sa simula’t sa dulo, masanay na po kayo na ang mga senador ninyo ay bata. Maliksi, mabilis mag-isip, talagang walang paligoy-ligoy, diretsa. Kung nagkakaroon ng hearing, pagka ikaw ay pinagsisinungalingan sa harap mo, talagang didiretsahin mo talaga. Mahirap kasi dumaan ka pa sa procedure. Sa takbo ng panahon nila, noong panahon nila medyo honorable din ang mga loko-loko. Medyo ngayon ho talaga ang mga loko-loko bastos na rin. Kaya kailangan talaga medyo tigas din senador ninyo,” he added.

Padilla’s views, meanwhile, were in contrast to that of Senator Ronald Dela Rosa who repeatedly said that he is “sorry” for making a number of unparliamentary remarks during committee hearings.

In a separate interview, Dela Rosa acknowledged Drilon’s remarks that Senate decorum must be observed in the chamber.

But he seconded this by also defending Zubiri’s Senate leadership and his colleagues who are just being carried away by their emotions and utter expletives from time-to-time.

Still, Dela Rosa maintained that senators like him should always be willing to listen to public criticisms.

Asked how should they react to observations, Dela Rosa said: “With an open mind and with all humility.”

“Kasi kumbaga sa piloto ka, 'yung mga beterano na 'yan, grabe na 'yung flying hours nila eh. Mga experts na sila sa pagpapalipad ng eroplano... So respect the veterans, listen to them, and you will learn if you listen to them... Learn from the veterans, from the elders,” Dela Rosa said.

“If you want to maintain the status, gusto mong ma-maintain ang prestige ng institusyon, mag-adjust tayo. Dahil tao lang tayo. Ang institusyon, andyan lang 'yan eh. Tayong pumapasok sa institusyon, mga tao lang na maraming imperfections that we should be willing to accept,” he added.

“Proper decorum is part of the rules. So, 'yun nga, if you violate proper decorum, you also violate the rules... tama lang talaga na sitahin ka dahil na-violate mo 'yung rules,” Dela Rosa stressed.

The former PNP chief also admitted that he is among those who cannot stop to have a hearty laugh each time he hears a funny remark even during an ongoing session or committee hearing.

He promised to fully cover his mouth each time that he would laugh hard in the middle of Senate proceedings, and even demonstrated it.

Dela Rosa is expecting that Zubiri would call for a meeting regarding the Senate decorum issue, upon his return from his US trip.