MANILA — Twenty-four Cordillera-based activists on Monday asked the Supreme Court to reverse the Court of Appeals’ denial of their petition for the issuance of a protective writ against alleged red-tagging and surveillance by state forces.

The activists, who are executive officers and members of the Cordillera Peoples Alliance (CPA) and their affiliated people’s or grasroots organizations, had filed a petition for writ of amparo in August last year seeking to stop the spread of social media posts and posters portraying them as communists-terrorists or members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democractic Front (NDF).

They claimed the armed forces, the PNP and intelligence forces, in community meetings, accused members of their organizations to be recruiters or sympathizers of the CPP-NPA-NDF.

They also complained of house visits, surveillance, harassment, abduction and baseless filing of charges against some of their members in court as well as a local resolution declaring their members persona non grata.

A petition for a writ of amparo is a remedy available to those whose rights to life, liberty and security are violated or threatened with violation by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity.

But the Court of Appeals Former Seventeenth Division junked their amparo petition in a decision dated October 24, 2022, which it affirmed on April 11, 2023.

The CA said the petitioners “failed to prove their allegations by substantial evidence” and they were not able to show how the acts of the persons who allegedly threatened their lives, liberty or security are connected to the 6 government agencies they named as respondents to the petition.

These agencies are: the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), the Philippine National Police (PNP), the Philippine Army, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA), the Department of the Interior and Local Government-Cordillera Administrative Region (DILG-CAR) and the Regional Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee in the Cordillera Administrative Region (RLECC-CAR).

In their petition to the Supreme Court, the activists submitted numerous screenshots of Facebook posts showing that some of the authors of red tag posts were official accounts of the NTF-ELCAC, PNP and local police stations, and the Philippine Army while most posts were from troll accounts.

“The acts of red tagging both by identifiable official accounts of the respondents, as well as by the troll accounts, are dangerously alarming not only because of the sheer number of posts during the period 2020 to 2021, but more so because of these posts’ vicious, inflammatory, hateful and criminal content. Had the lower court looked more closely, it would have better appreciated the life-threatening content of the posts against the petitioners,” they said.

“The idea that petitioners are terrorists, recruiters of NPA, front organizations of the CPP-NPA-NDF and human traffickers, when repeatedly and unabatedly published gives rise to the belief that there is truth to the accusations. When no less than government entities such as the PNP, AFP, NTF-ELCAC and the Philippine Army make these baseless accusations as their mantra, it makes the content more believable. It is now up to the courts to place the breaks on unbridled misuse of power by states forces,” they added.

They argued that the red-tagging from the official accounts could be linked to those coming from troll accounts because of the “cadence of the publications” and the “similarity of the content of the posts.”

The activists also provided the Supreme Court with a list of stalking incidents and home visits along with those who were allegedly responsible for the surveillance — usually intelligence officers or PNP and Philippine Army personnel.

They claimed that the Court of Appeals should have ordered respondent agencies to investigate who were behind the surveillance, instead of dismissing their petition.

Among the activists’ plea to the Supreme Court:

-issue a temporary restraining order against red-tagging on social media and other publications

-order state forces to take down existing social media posts

-issue a writ of amparo to protect the activists and their family members

“The petitioners, through their documentary and testimonial evidence, have satisfied the substantial evidence threshold required for the issuance of the Writ of Amparo for their protection against real and actual threats. The petitioners beseech the Honorable Supreme Court to appreciate their evidence with fresh and compassionate eyes,” the petition said.

In addition, they asked the high court to declare void RLECC Resolution No. 6, which allows house visits, and the resolutions and ordinances declaring their members persona non grata.

They also urged SC to direct the National Bureau of Investigation to investigate who are behind the red-tagging posts.