San Juan vice mayor Villa dies, says Mayor Zamora

Vice Mayor Warren Villa File photo

Warren Villa, the vice mayor of the local government of San Juan City, has passed away Sunday, according to Mayor Francis Zamora.

The mayor made the announcement on Twitter at 10:24 p.m., saying Villab died beside his wife Inah and son Hab.

It is with great sadness that I inform you that a highly respected and much loved member of the San Juan City Government, VICE MAYOR WARREN VILLA has passed away this evening, with his wife Inah and son Hab by his side. pic.twitter.com/6VBys5lyMM — Mayor Francis Zamora (@franciszamora30) June 18, 2023

"Warren was a dear friend to me and we are mourning the loss of a beloved San Juaneño whose invaluable contribution to our city's progress, we will forever honor," said Zamora.

He also posted a photo of him and Villa spending some time at the beach with the caption "fly high to heaven my dear friend, Vice Mayor Warren. May you rest in peace."

Fly high to heaven my dear friend, Vice Mayor Warren 🙏🙏🙏 May you Rest in Peace 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/8I0jZ7iX5J — Mayor Francis Zamora (@franciszamora30) June 18, 2023

No details regarding the wake or burial were released as of writing.

Villa was Zamora's running mate in the May 9, 2022 polls where both of them claimed a landslide win against their opponents based on Comelec's data.