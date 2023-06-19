The remains of the late former senator Rodolfo Biazon arrive at the headquarters of the Philippine Marine Corps in Taguig City on June 19, 2023. The late statesman and soldier, who died on June 12, will be interred the following day at Libingan ng mga Bayani. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- For the Philippine Marine Corps, the late soldier-statesman Rodolfo “Pong” Biazon has returned home.

On Monday, the remains of the former senator, congressman and chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines were brought to the PMC headquarters, Marine Barracks Rudiardo Brown, in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, where he was given full military honors.

“We’re happy that his last bilin is he wants to go home back to the Philippine Marine Corps HQs prior to his internment sa Libingan tomorrow,” PMC Commandant Maj. Gen. Arturo Rojas told reporters in Taguig City.

Aside from becoming the chief of the AFP, Biazon was also the commandant of the PMC from 1987 to 1989.

In fact, he is the only Marine general to be named as AFP chief, so far.

“He got the most coveted position in the AFP in 1991 as the first Marine officer to be named as CSAFP. Until now, hindi na nasundan iyon,” Rojas said.

“He is the benchmark when the next Marine will become CSAFP. Always after Gen. Biazon. Until now, trivia pa rin ‘yun,” he added.

Rojas shared that Biazon was one of the reasons why he joined the Philippine Marines.

“When we were cadets, he was a colonel coming out from a marine brigade deployment in Davao. He was tall and very commanding. He wore a different uniform. That’s when we learned about the Marines,” he recalled.

Even after he retired from the service, Biazon remained active in the activities of the PMC.

He even attended Rojas’ assumption of command in May this year.

“I was very fortunate that during my assumption of command, Gen. Biazon showed up. We had a picture of the oldest and youngest commandant in one photo. That’s where he gave me a personal copy of his book,” Rojas said.

He went on: “It’s also sad to know that it was going to be his last attendance. According to his family, he really insisted to attend the PMC activity.”

Marine officers and personnel lined up to conduct the manning of the rail and rendered salute to the late senator.

The remains of Biazon were then transferred to the Holy Child Chapel inside the Marine headquarters.

Veteran and active soldiers paid their last respects to Biazon.

Among them are AFP chief Andres Centino, Philippine Navy Flag Officer in Command Toribio Adaci Jr. and Philippine Army Commanding General Romeo Brawner Jr.

A mass and necrological service will be held on Monday evening.

Biazon will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, following a Holy Mass at 8 a.m.

Biazon passed away on June 12 after a bout with lung cancer and pneumonia. He was 88.

RELATED VIDEO