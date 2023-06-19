Bureau of Corrections Director General Gerald Bantag arrives during an “Oplan Galugad” inside the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City on March 4, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA — The Department of Justice and the National Bureau of Investigation have offered a bounty for the arrest of former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta, who are both accused of masterminding the killing of radio broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa and alleged middleman Jun Villamor.

A reward of P2 million will be given to any information that could lead to Bantag’s arrest while P1 million is offered for Zulueta.

“It is crucial that these individuals are brought to justice and held accountable for their alleged actions. Their cooperation can lead to the significant difference in ensuring the swift apprehension of Bantag and Zulueta and providing closure for the victims,” the DOJ said in a statement read by Asec. Mico Clavano, DOJ spokesperson.

“We assure the public that all information provided will be treated with strictest confidentiality in accordance with the law,” he added.

A Muntinlupa court, on April 12, issued arrest warrants against Bantag and Zulueta over the alleged murder on October 18, 2022 of Bilibid inmate Jun Villamor, the suspected middleman in the killing of radio commentator Percy Lapid.

A Las Piñas court also followed suit over Lapid’s killing just outside his subdivision in Las Piñas on October 3, 2022.

“He has not surrendered. We want the law enforcement people and everybody else to be more aggressive in helping the department get hold of the suspects in the killing of Percy Lapid,” Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said in a press conference Monday, justifying the need for the reward.

“Gusto lang nating palawakin, tsaka sometimes it takes a little more persuasive power, the persuasive power of a reward to make people rise from their slumber,” he explained.

The reward will come from DOJ funds, according to Remulla.

Remulla previously said they have information on Bantag’s whereabouts, down to the specific barangay.

He acknowledged the DOJ gets information from time to time but “it’s better off that we offer it to the public to help us get hold of Mr. Bantag and Mr. Zulueta.”

