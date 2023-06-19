'A defender of democracy': Senate pays tribute to former Sen. Biazon

Members of the Philippine Marines carry the casket bearing the remains of former Sen. Rodolfo G. Biazon out of the Senate building after the necrological service held in his honor Monday, June 19, 2023. Senate PRIB Photos

MANILA — Former and current members of the Senate gathered Monday in a the necrological service for lawmaker and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Rodolfo "Pong" Biazon, who passed away at 88 last week after battling lung cancer.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda led the chamber's arrival honors for Biazon.

Biazon served as senator from 1992 to 1995 and from 1998 to 2010.

Biazon's contemporaries in public service were present in the necrological service.

"With all that Sen. Pong Biazon has accomplished in this earthly life, it is undeniable that he is an inspirational man - his unwavering determination is unmatched... A family man, an excellent soldier, an extraordinary legislator, freedom fighter, and defender of democracy - who relished his life to the fullest," said former Senate President Vicente Sotto III said in his eulogy.

"Rodolfo Gaspar Biazon, Tatang, Manong Pong, walked the talk and showed by living example that when ordinary, imperfect men, together, dream, pray, work hard and sacrifice to build a strong, sovereign nation for the next generation, they all become heroes," said former Sen. Gregorio Honasan.

"They say that old soldiers never die, they just fade away. Pong, you may have physically left us, but your patriotism, your love for country, your dedication to public service will never fade away," former Senate President Franklin Drilon said.

Meanwhile, incumbent Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri cited Biazon's "extraordinary life and legacy" as inspiration for all lawmakers.

"He dedicated himself so completely to his work, to our people, and to our country, not just because his job called for him to do so, but simply because he so fiercely loved our country and our people," he said.

As a senator, Biazon was known for advocating low-cost housing and measures benefitting the country's soldiers.

A Senate resolution was presented to Biazon's family to honor the former senator's life and service to the country.

"The family has nothing but the most sincere appreciation for the senators who have given their testimony in this august chamber, in praise of a man who dedicated his productive years to serving the Filipino people," Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon, the late senator's son.

Biazon will be interred at Libingan ng mga Bayani.

