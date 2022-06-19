Vice President-elect Sara Duterte takes her oath as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on Jun 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Vice President-elect Sara Duterte focused on family and her belief in God during her inaugural speech on Sunday, wherein she said has the heart to take on her new role.

"Hindi ako ang pinakamagaling, o pinakamatalinong tao sa Pilipinas at sa mundo — ngunit walang makakatalo sa tibay ng puso ko bilang isang Filipino," Duterte said after she was sworn into office in Davao City.

(I may not be the best or the most intelligent person in the Philippines and in the world — but no one can beat my heart as a Filipino.)

Duterte also called on Filipinos to be reminded of their duty of educating their children at home, as they "could not afford to squander "their future."

"At home, parents have the duty to teach children the values of integrity, discipline, respect, and compassion for others," she said.

"Atong isilsil sa ilang alimpatakan nga ang maayong pamatasan, ang edukasyon, ug pagpaningkamot maoy magdala kanila palayo sa kinabuhi nga puno og kalisod, padulong sa maayong kinabuhi nga ilang gihandom," she added in the Cebuano language.

(Let us inculcate in their minds good manners, education, and hard work that will veer them away from a life full of difficulty and towards the life that they dream of.)

"My life is a testament to the power of a God, whom we know by many names," Duterte said, narrating that she originally wanted to become a doctor, but she "was directed toward another way."

"There is a God. A God whose will transcends the desires of our hearts, one whose will directs us to the way that we might not have imagined — but a way that consecrates ourselves every day to help our fellowmen overcome the difficulties they face in their lives, to change lives, to save lives."

Sara Duterte's speech mentioning her belief in God was in contrast to her father outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte's past speeches where he seemed to ridicule religious belief.

Aside from holding the second-highest office in the land, Duterte will also be serving as the Secretary of Education under the incoming administration of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

She also thanked her fellow Davaoeños who chose to spend their Father's Day witnessing her inaugural.

"Today is Father’s Day. This is a time for families to celebrate — but you are here with me. Daghang salamat sa inyong pagtambong ug pagkuyog kanako niining adlawa," Duterte said.

(Thank you for attending and for being with me today.)

Her father, outgoing President Duterte, personally attended the oath-taking rites with his former wife, Elizabeth Zimmerman.

The Vice President-elect also vowed to "consecrate myself to the service of the nation," calling on Filipinos to do the same to help their fellowmen.

"If we all take a moment to listen to the call to serve and decide to heed the call... I believe the country will be heading toward a future of hope, security, strength, stability, and progress," she said.

The incoming vice president also said she was proud of her Davaoeña and Mindanawon roots, which she had earlier said was among the reasons why she wanted her inauguration to be held in her hometown.

Duterte will formally hold office on June 30, as mandated by the Constitution.

Marcos Jr. will be inaugurated to the presidency on the said date at the National Museum.

