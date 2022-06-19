Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente led the unveiling on June 16, 2022 of a commemorative marker at the Bureau of Immigration's new building along Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City. Photo from the Bureau of Immigration

MANILA - The Bureau of Immigration main office is set to move to a new location from Intramuros, Manila to Macapagal Boulevard in Pasay City after the completion of the new facility later this year, the agency said Sunday.

A commemorative brass marker at the new building, which is targeted for completed by the end of the year, was unveiled last Thursday by officials led by Commissioner Jaime Morente, the agency said in a statement.

“This new Bureau of Immigration main office building was established as part of our commitment to provide better service to the public,” Morente said, according to the statement.

The new office was built starting 2018, including a 7-storey main office building and a 5-storey annex building with an atrium.

“This project is a testament to the power of focused vision and undaunted dedication to our duty as frontliners to secure our borders and as professionals who have sworn to serve our country,” said Morente.

Dana Sandoval, spokesperson of the agency, said the old building in Intramuros will be used for back end processes once they have started using the new facility.

