MANILA — The city government of Manila on Sunday commemorated Dr. Jose Rizal's 161st birth anniversary with a wreath-laying ceremony at his monument in Rizal Park.

The ceremony, led by Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna, also saw different individuals, organizations, and Rizal's relatives offering flowers before the national hero.

"Bilang mga Pilipino, karapatan natin na alalahanin at pahalagahan ang pagbuwis ng dugo at buhay ng ating mga bayani sa pangunguna ni Dr. Jose Rizal," said Expedito Laurente Gonzales of Crusaders for the Upliftment of our Faith.

(As Filipinos, it is our right to commemorate and value the blood and life that our heroes, including Dr. Jose Rizal, sacrificed.)

"It's important for us to cherish not only the memory but also the legacy he has built for us as we can see today," said Teodoro Kalaw IV of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines.

People who were strolling at the Rizal Park stopped to observe the ceremony.

"Andito po kami ng asawa ko tuwing Linggo para mamasyal. Eh, naalala ko ngayon ay June 19, birthday po ni Jose Rizal," Angelita Decir said.

(My husband and I come to the Rizal Park to stroll around. And then I remembered that it's June 19, Rizal's birthday.)

"Actually, pinasyal lang namin yung mga bata. Nakalimutan ko na birthday ni Rizal. Binanggit lang ng partner ko. And then yun, naisipan naming magtagal dito para mapanuod namin yung event," Irish Payad said.

(We just let the kids stroll around. I totally forgot that it was Rizal's birthday today. My partner mentioned it so I thought we could stick around to watch the event.)

"Nalaman ko ngayon, birthday pala niya. Isa siyang magiting na bayani," added Rey Magat.

(I just found out that it's his birthday today. He was a courageous hero.)

Rizal was born on June 19, 1861 in Calamba, Laguna.

His execution by firing squad on Dec. 30, 1896 paved the way for the Philippine Revolution against the Spaniards, making him one of the key heroes that fought for the country's independence.

