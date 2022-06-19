Visitors wait for the reopening of the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach along Manila Bay in Manila on June 12, 2022. The DENR-led project reopens amid the COVID-19 pandemic and controversies after several environmental groups and experts raised concerns about the supposed dangers of crushed dolomite. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 612 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

It is the highest since April 3, according to ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Of the number, 293 are from Metro Manila.

Active infections stood at 4,529. The country's total confirmed cases climbed to 3,696,264.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate from June 12 to 18 is at 3.1 percent, 1.9 percent higher than the previous week, Guido said.

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

DOH data showed that the total number of COVID-related deaths in the country is 60,467.

Total recoveries, meanwhile, reached 3,631,268.

From June 6 to 12, the country recorded 1,682 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 240 per day, the DOH said. This is 30.4 percent higher than cases from May 30 to June 5, said the agency.

Despite the uptick in cases, the DOH dismissed OCTA Research Group's statement that there was a "weak surge" in infections. Most of the infections were mild to moderate and did not need hospitalization, the DOH said.

The Philippine Genome Center has detected 16 more cases of highly transmissible omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.2.12.1, the DOH said Wednesday.

More than 70 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Saturday.

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas will stay under COVID-19 Alert Level 1 until the end of June, Malacañang said, even as the capital region recorded an uptick in new infections.

Under Alert 1, all indoor establishments and public transport may operate at 100 percent capacity, but only for those with full vaccination status.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

