MANILA — A Filipino lawyer is fighting for his life after he was shot in the head while visiting the United States.

The victim was identified as Atty. John Albert Laylo, 35, from Makati City.

Her sister Althea said that as of writing, the gunman is still unidentified.

Laylo was riding an Uber car with his mother to visit his grandfather's grave in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday when he was shot.

His mother was also brought to a hospital after suffering a gunshot wound.

His family has also called on the public to stop spreading false news of Laylo's supposed death.

"Hindi pa po siya pronounced as brain dead pero wala na pong reflexes pero may blood pressure pa po, basta po he’s in life support po," his sister said.

(He wasn't pronounced as brain dead. He does not have reflexes but he still has blood pressure. He's in life support now.)

The Laylo family is now coordinating with nearby establishments to get surveillance footage from where the shooting happened.

They are also coordinating with the Philippine Embassy to help with the investigation and other kinds of assistance.

Laylo left the Philippines on June 1 to visit his relatives in the US, and was supposed to return home on July 2.

For his part, Philippine Consul General in New York Elmer Cato said in a statement that they have reached out to Philadelphia authorities and to Laylo's family.

Quoting Philadelphia police, Cato said that no arrests have been made so far since the shooting.

"Victim was hit in the head by one of six bullets fired by suspect/suspects and was taken to a local hospital where he was declared in critical condition. The mother sustained minor wounds from shattered glass from the car window," Cato said.

"We call on authorities in Philadelphia to do what is necessary to bring the perpetrator of this crime to justice," he added.

—with report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News