Army captain shoots self dead after killing superior

MANILA — A Philippine Army captain shot himself dead after shooting a superior officer and wounding another soldier inside a military camp in Pili, Camarines Sur on Saturday.

Army spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad named the fatalities as suspect Capt. Martin Anosa Jr. and victim Maj. Garry Masedman, both assigned with the 5th Finance Service Field Office (FSFO).

Sgt. Manuelo Colico Jr, a disbursement non-commissioned officer with the FSFO, was also hurt.

Initial police reports said the shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday inside the headquarters of the Army’s 9th Infantry Division in Camp Weene Martillana.

Prior to the incident, Trinidad said Anosa and his unnamed girlfriend had a “heated argument” inside the camp.

However, he did not say what Anoso and his girlfriend were quarrelling about.

Amid the argument, Anoso’s girlfriend reportedly sought Masedman's help.

“The tailing captain saw her seeking help of the major. The major was seen by the suspect and was shot immediately,” said Trinidad, adding that Anosa also opened fire at Colico who was also in the area.

Masedman and Colico were rushed to the hospital but the former was declared dead on arrival.

Colico, meanwhile, is already in a “stable condition.”

Trinidad said Anosa fled after the incident and was later found dead inside his quarters after shooting himself.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is now investigating the case, he added, describing the shooting as an “isolated incident.”

The Army is also conducting an internal review and its own investigation.

"We need to know the root cause so we can avoid a similar incident," Trinidad said, vowing that the Army will "fully cooperate" in the PNP probe.