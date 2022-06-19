People receive their COVID-19 jabs during the National Vaccination Days part 4, at the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) headquarters in Quezon City on March 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/FILE

MANILA — More than 70 million people in the Philippines have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said Saturday.

Citing the latest report from the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) last Friday, Galvez said in a statement that the country has fully vaccinated 70,005,247 people, accounting for 77.78 percent of the target population.

The development comes more than a year after the Philippines started is COVID-19 vaccination rollout program in March 2021.

Galvez said that this is a "testament of the administration's commitment to vaccinate as many Filipinos as possible to protect them" from the coronavirus.

"Nagpapasalamat ang NTF sa lahat ng ating health workers, volunteers, at mga kababayang nagtulong-tulong para mas marami tayong mabakunahan at maprotektahan laban sa COVID-19,” Galvez said.

(The National Task Force thanks our health workers, volunteers, and fellowmen who helped to make sure that we vaccinate and protect more and more Filipinos from COVID-19.)

“This is our parting gift to the next administration. We hope that our new leaders will also prioritize our vaccination program and continue to build an immunity wall among our people,” he added.

The Duterte administration is bowing out of service on June 30.

As of Friday, the Philippines has administered more than 153 million vaccine doses, the government said, with almost 74.9 million individuals receiving at least one dose.

More than 14,7. million people have taken their first booster shots, while 648,555 have received the second booster dose.

Among the minors, some 3.2 million children aged 5-11, and nearly 9.5 million aged 12-17 have their complete doses.

Galvez said that the country's high vaccination rate, along with the continued compliance wiht health protocols, can prevent another surge in COVID-19 infections.

This, despite the recent uptick of coronavirus cases in the country, particularly in Metro Manila.

“We have had many superspreader events in the past months, including the national elections, but we still managed to keep our new COVID-19 cases low because of our high vaccination rate,” Galvez said.

“But vaccination alone is not enough. We still have to follow our public health protocols, including frequent washing of hands and wearing of best fitted face masks,” he added.

As of writing, the government has approved the rollout of second booster shots for frontline health workers, immunocompromised individuals and senior citizens.

The Philippines has logged more than 3.695 million COVID-19 cases, of which 4,176 are active as of Saturday, according to data from the Department of Health.

The country's first coronavirus case was confirmed on Jan. 30, 2020 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

