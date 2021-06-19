VP Robredo urges youth to fight for advocacies, what's right on Rizal's 160th birth anniversary

Vice President Leni Robredo salutes the statue of Dr. Jose Rizal during a wreath laying ceremony in celebration of the 120th Independence Day at Rizal Park in Manila on June 12, 2018. Noel Celis, Agence France-Presse.

MANILA— Vice President Leni Robredo on Saturday called on the youth to fight for their advocacies and what is right, as the country marked national hero Dr. Jose Rizal's 160th birth anniversary.

In a statement, Robredo said the Filipino youth should continue looking up to one of the country's most revered figures for guidance, and be principled enough to fight for change.

"Magsilbi nawang huwaran si Rizal sa bagong henerasyon ng mga Pilipino upang ipaglaban nila ang tama at nararapat, at magsilbing bayaning sumasalamin sa pinakamatatayog na prinsipyo at adhikain ng ating bayan," she said.

(May Rizal serve as an example to the new generation of Filipinos to fight for what is right and what should be, and be the heroes of their own reflecting the principles and advocacies of our country.)

The country's second highest official also pointed out the enduring relevance of the essence of Rizal's message in La Solidaridad about putting one's confidence on the value of justice and "sacred promise."

His statement, she added, tells Filipinos to be hopeful despite the rise of challenges and to respond to it, citing the country's struggles with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tinatawag tayong maging bukal ng pag-asa, at tumugon sa mga hamon ng panahon— ang paglutas ng pandemya, ang pag-ahon sa kahirapan, ang pagtaguyod ng ating dignidad at karapatan," Robredo said.

(We are being called to be hopeful, to respond to these trying times such as solving the pandemic, poverty, and upholding our dignity and rights.)

"Tinatawag tayong maging malakas at magiting sa ating pananalig."

(We are being called to be strong and to continue to have faith.)

Born in 1861, Rizal is widely regarded as the Philippines' national hero. His novels "Noli Me Tangere" and "El Filibusterismo" sparked the Filipino revolution against Spanish colonizers.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES