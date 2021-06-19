Health expert says even after vaccination, compliance with health standards still important

MANILA - A health expert on Saturday stressed the importance of getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and observing health and safety protocols to reduce possible transmission, after reports that hundreds of health care workers in Indonesia still got infected despite receiving two doses of the vaccine.

“Balik tayo na naman sa basic natin na sinasabi kasi ang pagbabakuna, isa lamang sa solusyon. At sinabi natin na hindi lahat ng bakuna magbibigay ng 100 [percent] protection against symptomatic form. Pwedeng magka-mild, magka-moderate (COVID-19). Dito sa Indonesia, ang mas marami ay mild although merong din naospital,” said Dr. Nina Gloriani, head of the Department of Science and Technology's Vaccine Expert Panel.

(Let’s go back to basics and we're saying that vaccination is one of the solutions. We also say that not all vaccines can give 100 percent protection against symptomatic forms [of COVID-19]. One can still get infected with mild or moderate COVID. In Indonesia, majority experienced mild symptoms although there were some who were hospitalized.)

Indonesian officials have said more than 350 health care workers contracted COVID-19 despite receiving the Chinese-made Sinovac shots. Most of the workers were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, while dozens were in hospital with high fever and falling oxygen saturation levels.

Gloriani said Sinovac is the only vaccine that is halal, and that Muslim-majority Indonesia preferred this vaccine.

She said it is important to complete the 2 doses of the vaccine, and reminded the public that getting vaccinated does not mean people could be lax in complying with health protocol.

“Hindi pa tayo or anybody with that immunization coverage ay pwede nang mag relax. Tuloy pa rin po ang mga minimum public health precautions na recognized din nila. Nakatulong, nakacontribute sa pagtaas ng kaso 'yung complacency. Hindi pa protektado ang marami sa populasyon and we should learn from that,” she said, referring to the cases among vaccinated people in Indonesia.

(We, or anybody with that kind of immunization coverage is not supposed to relax. Minimum public health precautions should be continued and they recognized this. Complacency contributed to the surge in cases. Majority of the population is still not protected and we should learn from that.)

In an interview on TeleRadyo on Saturday, Gloriani said that the presence of COVID-19 variants may also be a contributing factor to the spread of infection in Indonesia.

“Ang kaso sa Indonesia kailangan nating makita kung totoo nga na Delta (India) variant 'yan. Kasi sa apat na variants of concerns, ang Delta variant ang pinaka-problematic kasi siya ang pinaka-transmissible, after pa lang niya 'yung UK, and then siya din ang pinakamataas ang resistance sa bakuna,” she said.

(We have to see if indeed the Delta variant is the cause of infection in Indonesia. Of the four variants of concern, the Delta variant is more problematic because it's highly transmissible after the UK variant, and then it is also the variant that has high resistance to vaccines.)

She said COVID vaccines should be given at two doses within the shortest period of time to cover as many people. The public should listen to experts and continue observing public health standards.

“Were not off the hook yet. Nagbabakuna na po tayo pero mababa pa rin ang ating coverage. Ang mga variant, kahit sabihin nating napigilan ang pagdami ng Delta variant, magkamali na naman tayo o maging lax na naman tayo dadami na naman 'yan at ang pagdami ng virus, 'yan 'yung dadami ang mutation, baka hindi na lang Delta variant ang makita natin, baka iba pa.”

(Were not off the hook yet. Were vaccinating but we still have a low coverage. The variants, even if we say we got it under control, one small mistake and there will be a surge again and we may see mutations, not just the Delta variant, from these increase.)