Home  >  News

DFA: 2 more Filipinos overseas sick with COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 19 2021 11:57 PM

MANILA—The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said 2 more Filipinos were infected with COVID-19 outside the country.

This takes the tally among them to 20,424, of which 7,108 were battling the disease at the time this story was posted. 

There were 3 new recoveries, raising the total recovered patients to 12,096; meanwhile, no new fatalities were recorded, as the death toll stood at 1,220. 

There are currently 94 countries and territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Philippine has so far tallied 1,353,220 COVID-19 cases, 59,439 of which are considered active infections. 

The virus has so far claimed 23,538 people in the country. 

Globally, COVID-related deaths already passed 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally. 

It took over a year for the COVID-19 death toll to hit 2 million, while the next 2 million were recorded in just 166 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

According to US-based Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected 178 million people worldwide, with US, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading the countries with most cases. 

— With a report from Reuters

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Department of Foreign Affairs   COVID-19 cases abroad   Filipinos abroad COVID-19   COVID-19   coronavirus Filipinos   coronavirus update Philippines   DFA COVID-19 Filipinos  