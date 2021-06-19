DFA: 2 more Filipinos overseas sick with COVID-19

MANILA—The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said 2 more Filipinos were infected with COVID-19 outside the country.

This takes the tally among them to 20,424, of which 7,108 were battling the disease at the time this story was posted.

There were 3 new recoveries, raising the total recovered patients to 12,096; meanwhile, no new fatalities were recorded, as the death toll stood at 1,220.

Today, the DFA received reports confirming 2 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, 7 new cases were verified by DOH-IHR.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/2oVwlLUutU — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) June 19, 2021

There are currently 94 countries and territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Philippine has so far tallied 1,353,220 COVID-19 cases, 59,439 of which are considered active infections.

The virus has so far claimed 23,538 people in the country.

Globally, COVID-related deaths already passed 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally.

It took over a year for the COVID-19 death toll to hit 2 million, while the next 2 million were recorded in just 166 days, according to a Reuters analysis.

According to US-based Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected 178 million people worldwide, with US, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading the countries with most cases.

— With a report from Reuters

