DFA: 2 more Filipinos overseas sick with COVID-19

MANILA—The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Saturday said 2 more Filipinos were infected with COVID-19 outside the country.
This takes the tally among them to 20,424, of which 7,108 were battling the disease at the time this story was posted.
There were 3 new recoveries, raising the total recovered patients to 12,096; meanwhile, no new fatalities were recorded, as the death toll stood at 1,220.
There are currently 94 countries and territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, the Philippine has so far tallied 1,353,220 COVID-19 cases, 59,439 of which are considered active infections.
The virus has so far claimed 23,538 people in the country.
Globally, COVID-related deaths already passed 4 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally.
It took over a year for the COVID-19 death toll to hit 2 million, while the next 2 million were recorded in just 166 days, according to a Reuters analysis.
According to US-based Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected 178 million people worldwide, with US, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading the countries with most cases.
— With a report from Reuters
