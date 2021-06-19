COVID-19 spread in Lucena traced to looser summer protocols, says mayor

Courtesy of PTV

MANILA—The COVID-19 cases in Lucena, capital city of Quezon Province could be attributed to looser quarantine restrictions there compared to neighboring localities over the past months, its mayor said.

In a public press briefing, Lucena Mayor Roderick Alcala said the city was placed under the looser modified general community quarantine (MGCQ), compared to the rest of Quezon that was placed under GCQ.

"Kung mapapansin natin for the past 4 months [tayo lang] ang nag-MGCQ. And magmula nang magka-bubble, tayo lang po ang MGCQ at sa akin tingin po dito po sila napunta kaya ngayon medyo tumaas ang ating cases," Alcala said.

(Lucena was the only city in the province under MGCQ since we put up the bubble. I think when people started to come here, that's when I think the cases rose.)

There are about 253 active cases in Lucena, Alcala said, out of the 2,809 confirmed cases. With the spike over the past few weeks, the more strict modified enhanced community quarantine was imposed in Lucena, a major business hub.

"With regards sa bed capacity, karamihan ng mga nagkakasakit lahat po 'yan dinadala sa ating lungsod. Kaya kung titingnan natin halos lagi puno ang bed capacity. Makikita natin na less than 50 percent ang mga nasa hospital na taga rito sa ating lungsod," Alcala said.

(Most of the sick are being brought to Lucena. Our bed capacity is almost always full, but the patients are from outside the city.)

With stricter quarantine protocols in place, Alcala urged residents to cooperate and observe minimum public health standards.

The Lucena government is also optimistic that more vaccine supplies will come to the city to augment their COVID-19 response, Alcala said, adding that they are already expecting to receive stocks of AstraZeneca and Sinovac shots.

The city plans to vaccinate at least 160,000 of its population to achieve herd immunity.

