OCD backs creation of disaster resilience department

MANILA — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Saturday supported calls for the creation of the Department of Disaster Resilience or any similar agencies to address future crises.

OCD Administrator Ariel Nepomuceno said at present, his agency is mandated to coordinate with local government units on disaster preparedness and work on logistics.

Nepomuceno added that while disaster officials were compelling individuals living in the permanent danger zones of active volcanoes to leave the areas, this decision still lies with the local government.

"Ang national government through the NDRRMC and OCD, alalay lang pero tuloy-tuloy ang ginagawa pong training sa mga LGU executives, lalung-lalo na iyong kanilang mga tauhan na involve sa disaster management; nandito iyong hindi natin madalas makita," Nepomuceno said in a media briefing in Quezon City.

"Nabanggit nga kanina, paano natin pagbabawalan doon ‘eh coordination lang naman tayo, hindi ho ba? So kailangan po ng mas malakas na kapangyarihan ang Office of Civil Defense, maaaring maging departamento o authority; but it needs legislation," he said.

The OCD chief said long-term solutions related to disaster response need "more authority" on the part of the Civil Defense but he admitted that the journey towards this would not be easy.

"Creating a bureau, independent bureau, or department requires a lot of other side issues, number one, budgetary constraints... Hindi ganoon ka-simple because it requires legislation, pagdi-debatihan, pondo," he said.

The official stressed that the creation of a disaster resilience department would help streamline efforts in different government agencies, describing this as the most important aspect.

"Things can be better if there will be an independent authority or department, but it’s not that simple – tanggap po namin iyon," the OCD chief said.

"We leave it to Congress and we leave it to the Palace, to Malacañang. Meanwhile, kami naman, we are doing our best given the limitations, makakaasa po kayo," he said.