Muntinlupa residents pay respects to ex-Sen. Biazon

The public viewing and wake for former senator and military General Rodolfo Biazon at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City last June 13. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The public viewing for the remains of former senator Rodolfo Biazon was held at Muntinlupa City at 10 a.m. Sunday.

This gave the public, especially the residents of Muntinlupa, the opportunity to pay their last respects to the father of the incumbent city mayor Ruffy Biazon.

Among those who were present were Reggie Salonga, a former staff of the senator. He remembered his former boss as a kindhearted but firm leader.

"'Pag mainit ulo o napapagalitan ka okay lang kasi kinabukasan balewala na eh tapos 'pag may maganda ka nagawa iko-commend ka niya," he said.

Also present was Micaela Balolot, a public school teacher who said that the former lawmaker had a soft heart for students.

"Lagi niya kami pinapasyalan at nagbibigay ng mensahe sa mga kabataan na maging mabuting mamamayan at lagi niya pinapagmalaki ang kaniyang nanay," she said.

A necrological mass will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday and the public may visit the late former senator's remains until 10 p.m.

Biazon's remains will be brought to the Senate on Monday morning and the Philippine Marines' headquarters in the afternoon.