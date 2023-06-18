Senior citizens wait to receive their cash gifts at the San Juan City Hall Atrium on November 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Sen. Francis Tolentino has urged the newly appointed secretary of the Department of Health to designate a focal person who will focus on the welfare of the country's senior citizens.

"Mayroon ba po talagang (in-charge) para sa senior citizens? Ito 'yong tao na focal person natin para sa ating mga senior citizens?" Tolentino asked Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa in a recent press statement.

(Is there really someone who is in charge of our senior citizen? Someone who is a focal person for our senior citizens?)

Tolentino explained that there should be an official within the DOH who will "solely focus on health and welfare of Filipinos aged 60 years old and above to ensure their well-being, considering various morbidity/comorbidity that could occur in that life period."

The lawmaker filed earlier this year Senate Bill No. 1799 or the Comprehensive Senior Citizen Welfare Act, which seeks for the creation of "a national health program and shall provide an integrated health service for the elderly."

Under the proposed measure, the DOH will coordinate with local government units, non-government organizations and other groups for the health program dedicated to the elderly.

Herbosa welcomed Tolentino's suggestion, according to the senator's statement.

RELATED VIDEO