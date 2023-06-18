ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA -- Antique's hog industry has reported losing more than P9 million after over a thousand pigs were culled amid fears of the African swine fever (ASF).

Hog deaths were reported from 18 barangays in the province's Hamtic town, based on figures from its municipal agriculture office Thursday.

Local agriculture authorities have yet to receive the results of blood samples they sent for testing to confirm if some of the town's hogs were indeed infected with ASF.

ASF border control points have been set up all over Antique in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

While ASF is not expected to infect humans, its spread has created a dent in the country's hog industry.

Antique's neighboring provinces in the Visayas, including Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and Cebu, have previously confirmed ASF infections.

—Report from Rolen Escaniel

