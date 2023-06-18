2 Turkish nationals rescued from yacht fire in Batangas

Courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard - Batangas

MANILA — Two Turkish nationals were rescued after fire gutted their yacht near Limbones Island in Nasugbu town, Batangas early Friday morning.

The yacht's captain, 62-year-old Erdinc Turerer, and boatman Abdula Ercel, 42, were rescued from the burning yacht by local fishermen and authorities.

Turerer suffered first-degree burns after being caught in the fire.

Nasugbu police said the victims were sailing from San Isidro, Leyte to Ilocos Norte when strong waves toppled the yacht's fuel containers into its engine room and gas tank, triggering an explosion and starting the fire.

The two victims managed to abandon the yacht before it exploded, but were separated by the strong current.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and were in stable condition as of writing.

—Reports from Andrea Taguines and Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News