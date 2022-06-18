

DAVAO CITY – President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has confirmed he will attend Vice President-elect Sara Duterte’s inauguration here, she said on Saturday, a day before she takes oath.

"Yes. I understand nag-confirm siya sa event organizer," Duterte told reporters when asked if her running mate would travel to her hometown.

Duterte did not give further details about Marcos' trip, while the President-elect's camp has yet to respond to queries about his attendance.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier committed to attend his daughter's inauguration as the country's 16th vice president.

"We have not talked to each other since August of last year," the younger Duterte said when asked about the role of her father in her inauguration.

"We are like that as a family. It has been like that even before he became the president."

Elizabeth Zimmerman, Sara's mother, will hold the Bible during the oath-taking on Sunday, June 19.