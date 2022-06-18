Chinese envoy meets VP-elect Sara Duterte ahead of inauguration

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian has met with Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio in Davao City ahead of her inauguration.

The Chinese envoy congratulated Duterte and "exchanged views on the long-time China-Philippines friendship."

"I am very honored to meet with H.E. Sara Duterte in Davao this afternoon. We exchanged views on the long-time China-Philippines friendship and envisioned a better future for our bilateral relations," Huang said in a Facebook post.

"I briefed her about the substantive and positive progress of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector Project which was supported by a Chinese concessional loan of approximately 350 million US dollars."

Huang also congratulated Duterte's brother Sebastian, who was elected mayor of Davao City.

"I am also delighted to meet Hon. Mayor Sebastian Duterte today. I am happy to hand 13 school buildings (worth 150 million pesos) over to Davao City, a donation from the Chinese Embassy with a purpose to provide better educational environment for Davao students," he said.

"As a good friend and partner of the Philippines, we stand ready to work closely with H.E. Sara Duterte and Hon. Sebastian Duterte in the spirit of Bayanihan to contribute to Davao’s economic recovery and livelihood, and continuously promote friendship between our two countries to bring more benefits to our two peoples," he said.