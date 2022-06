Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on February 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

The country recorded 585 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

It added that the total number of current active cases reached 4,176.

The DOH said the figure is highest since May 7, which is 2 days before the May 9 elections.

Metro Manila has the highest number of cases with 266 new cases.

The positivity rate from June 12 to 17 is at 3.0 percent.