Judicial and Bar Council lists 9 candidates vying for SC justice post

MANILA - The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) on Friday released its list containing the names of 9 candidates vying for the Supreme Court Associate Justice post vacated by SC Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo.

The council, which screens applications and nominations to posts in the Judiciary, shortlisted justices from the Court of Appeals and Sandiganbayan, the Court Administrator and his deputy, and a former Ateneo Law School dean.

The JBC earlier this month conducted the screening for the 15 applicants.

They are the following:

Amparo Cabotaje-Tang

Sedfrey Candelaria

Ramon Cruz

Japar Dimaampao

Geraldine Faith Econg

Rafael Lagos

Jose Midas Marquez

Maria Filomena Singh

Raul Villanueva

Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka confirmed the nominees released by the JBC, saying it was Gesmundo who relayed the names.

Gesmundo vacated the post when he assumed the position of chief justice in early April.

The JBC had also opened the period for application for another SC post — the associate justice post to be left behind by SC Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos, whose retirement takes effect at the end of the month.

- Reports from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News