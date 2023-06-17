UN experts renew call to free De Lima after bail denial

Former senator Leila De Lima emerges from the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court escorted by heavy security on May 12, 2023, after the court acquitted her of charges of illegal drug trading. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — UN experts on Saturday renewed their call for the immediate release of former senator Leila de Lima, after a court denied her petition for bail and stretched her 6-year detention.

"We have long called for the immediate release of Leila de Lima," the UN experts said in a statement.

The UN experts signified their "grave disappointment" over the Muntinlupa court's denial of the bail petition filed by De Lima, saying it came "more than six years of arbitrary detention."

They urged the Marcos administration to "close this case once and for all, provide compensation and other reparations and investigate the circumstances that allowed this to happen in the first place."

The bail petition is in connection with De Lima's drug case pending before Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 involving Bilibid convicts who accused her of running the illegal drug trade in the New Bilibid Prison.

Her camp filed a motion for reconsideration earlier this week.

De Lima had earlier been cleared of 2 other drug cases, which she said were forms of political persecution.

The UN experts are composed of special rapporteurs, independent experts, and working groups and are part of the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council — the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system.

It is also the general name of the Human Rights Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that "address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world."

A UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention concluded in 2018 that De Lima's detention was "arbitrary given the absence of a legal basis" and that her right to a fair trial had not been "respected."

Since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s election, there have been renewed calls from diplomats and rights defenders for De Lima to be released.

Before her arrest in 2017, De Lima had spent a decade investigating "death squad" killings allegedly orchestrated by Duterte during his time as Davao City mayor and in the early days of his 2016-2022 presidency.

She conducted the probes first while serving as the nation's human rights commissioner, then as justice secretary in the Aquino administration.

De Lima won a Senate seat in 2016, becoming one of the body's few opposition voices after Duterte's landslide victory. Duterte then accused her of running a drug trafficking ring.

Campaigning from behind bars, De Lima made a failed bid for re-election to the Senate last year.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse