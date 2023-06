Experts forecast a price rollback in petroleum products on Tuesday, after a massive hike the previous week.

Gasoline prices will drop by as much as P0.20 to P0.50 per liter.

Diesel prices may stay steady or decrease by P0.20 per liter.

Kerosene prices will drop by P0.10 to P0.30 per liter.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News