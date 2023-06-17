PCG says oil spill recovery operations in MT Princess Empress 'completed'

The Philippine Coast Guard deploy an oil spill boom and skimmer with manual scooping around the suspected area of the sunken MT Princess Empress approximately 7.1 nautical miles northeast of the shorelines of Balingawan Port, Lucta Port, and Buloc Bay in Oriental Mindoro on March 14, 2023. Photo courtesy of Malayan Towage and Salvage Corporation/Philippine Coast Guard/File.

MANILA — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Saturday said the oil spill recovery efforts in the sunken MT Princess Empress in Naujan, Oriental Mindoro has already been "completed."

PCG Spokesperson Armand Balilo said the inspection happened on Friday, and based on information shared to them, all the 8 tanks inside the sunken tanker were empty.

"During the inspection and briefing, the Malayan Towage and Salvage Corp. (MSTC) assured the PCG of completing the oil spill recovery operations by showing the eight main oil tanks and the ship's operational tank with no trace of oil," a statement sent to the press read.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Office of the Civil Defense (OCD), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, Department of Science and Technology, and local government of Oriental Mindoro saw the footage in the remotely-operated vessel.

Despite this development, the official says the oil spill containment operation is not yet done.

This means that the clean-up operations in the shorelines and damage assessment is still ongoing.

More details to follow.

