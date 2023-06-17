Phivolcs photo

MANILA — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said there was no threat of a tsunami to the Philippines following the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that occurred near the Tonga Islands region before dawn on Saturday.

"No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data," Phivolcs said.

"This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake."

On Friday, a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off the Pacific island nation of Tonga, but no tsunami warning was issued, US monitoring agencies said.

And on Thursday, a strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off Batangas province in the Philippines, rattling nearby areas in Luzon.

Earthquakes are a daily occurrence in the Philippines, which sits along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of intense seismic as well as volcanic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse