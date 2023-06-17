Ex-PNP chief Aglipay pays tribute to Biazon

The public viewing and wake for Former Senator and military General Rodolfo Biazon begins today at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City. June 13, 2023. Biazon, 88, died on Independence day after battling lung cancer. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Former Philippine National Police Chief Edgardo Aglipay on Saturday paid his respects to the late Senator Rodolfo Biazon, as he visited the wake of his senior classman and commander at the Heritage Park in Taguig.

Aglipay once served as the provincial commander of Laguna and came to the aid of Biazon, who defended military headquarters Camp Aguinaldo from renegade soldiers in 1989.

“I took part in some of those anti-coup operations,” Aglipay told reporters after extending his condolences to the Biazon family.

“He was the Chief-of-Staff and I was the provincial commander of Laguna, and the provincial command of Laguna was one of those units that supported in Camp Aguinaldo,” he said.

“Like other Marines, he leads his men in the front, not in the confines of his office,” he added.

Aside from his feats as military commander, Biazon will also be remembers as one of the “inspiring” alumnus of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), Aglipay said.

Biazon is part of the PMA’s Class of 1961, while Aglipay belongs to the PMA’s Matatag Class of 1971.

“He has inspired PMAers like me to do what they can to be like him,” Aglipay said.

“The memories of his sacrifices will linger in us PMAers and he has inspired generations of PMAers to come,” he said.

“My class, some members of my class, have served directly under him especially those in the Marines. How he treats his men are things that he left behind to be emulated,” he added.

Biazon died on June 12, 2023, the Philippines’ 125th Independence day. He was 88.

