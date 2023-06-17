Bam Aquino hails Biazon as brave statesman who protected rule of law

The public viewing and wake for Former Senator and military General Rodolfo Biazon begins today at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City. June 13, 2023. Biazon, 88, died on Independence day after battling lung cancer. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Former Sen. Bam Aquino on Saturday described late Sen. Rodolfo Biazon as an honorable and brave legislator as he paid his respects to the former soldier and politician who passed away earlier this week.

“Through the years, even noon kabataan ko pa, si Sen. Biazon ay isa sa mga tinitingla natin,” the former Sen. Aquino told reporters during the wake.

“Noong 80s kasi magulo talaga ang ating bansa, maraming coup d’etat, maraming mga alitan din sa military. Si Sen. Pong, nanindigan siya para sa ating gobyerno, para sa rule of law sa ating bansa,” he said.

Aquino, who served as a senator, is a nephew of former President Corazon Aquino, who appointed Biazon as the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in 1991.

Biazon was instrumental in quelling attempts to overthrow the first Aquino government.

“Yung kanyang katapangan, kilalang kilala po siya diyan,” the former Sen. Aquino said.

“He will be very missed. Isa po siyang patriot. Isa po siyang lumaban para sa ating bansa. Napakagiting, napakagaling na tao na nagsilbi sa ating Armed Forces at nagsilbi din sa ating lehislatura,” he said.

“Even in his personal life, in his professional life, he was always a good example para sa aming mga nakababatang legislators,” he added.

Biazon died on June 12, 2023, the Philippines’ 125th Independence day. He was 88.