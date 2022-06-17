Vice President Leni Robredo during a campaign motorcade on February 8, 2022 in Lupi, Camarines Sur with daughters Aika (further left), Tricia, and Jillian (further right). OVP Handout/File

MANILA—Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday expressed joy and gratitude after her daughter, Tricia Robredo, was accepted to Harvard Medical School.

In a statement, the Vice President said Tricia was admitted into the school for the Master of Medical Sciences in Global Health Delivery program.

Robredo said her daughter had to postpone getting into a residency program twice.

"The first one was when I asked her to help us out with our Covid Response Operations. When our Covid situation got a little better, she planned on starting her Residency in January 2022," the outgoing Vice President said.

"When I suddenly decided to run in October 2021, she felt I would need her in the campaign and decided to forgo it the second time."

Tricia is "consistently doing hospital work as an ER doctor and also doing clinical work," the Vice President said.

"But, aside from these, she has also immersed herself in several public health projects and had a deeper understanding of how health care is delivered to our communities," Robredo said.

"She wanted to do more about the situation and started writing correspondences about the different realities she was exposed to. Several of her works were published in medical journals. That was when she learned that this was what she wanted to pursue," she added.

The Vice President said that they knew of Tricia's admission into Harvard earlier "but decided to keep it to ourselves until everything was finalized."

