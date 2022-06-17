PH active COVID-19 cases highest since May 9

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan on January 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA—The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday logged 539 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, registering the highest number of active infections in the country since the May 9 elections.

The DOH said the Philippines' total active cases on Friday reached 3,829 after it recorded the highest daily increase in over two months or since April 3.

Metro Manila alone had 282 new COVID-19 infections, the department said.

The DOH also reported 6 new deaths from the coronavirus.

The country's positivity rate or the ratio of people testing positive for COVID-19 from June 12 to 16 reached 3.0 percent.

This is still below the World Health Organization's recommended target of 5 percent to effectively curb the virus spread.

Experts earlier warned of possible rise in COVID-19 cases in 2 weeks following superspreader events due to the elections.

Violations of minimum public health standards were reported during the polls.

RELATED VIDEO