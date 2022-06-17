Bongbong Marcos Jr. visits Meycauayan, Bulacan during the campaign trail on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - An adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte is urging President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to lift the public health state of emergency and address high prices of fuel and basic goods.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said he met with Marcos and briefed him on "health, high prices, and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises)" as well as the effects of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the Philippines.

"The more prolonged this conflict gets, the worse the whole situation becomes. Consumers will be affected, you can see mobility somehow slowing down because gasoline, I've been told by my driver, is about P85-P89 per liter. That’s more than double. People's spending will be reduced," he told ANC's Headstart.

"There are a lot of headwinds, but I think with the private sector solidly behind the Marcos administration, the chances of success are higher.

Plans will be laid out. Of course, we have to take care of our micro-small entrepreneurs."

GoNegosyo will support the next administration, Concepcion said.

"For the past 16 years, we started with president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, I was her adviser. Under PNoy (President Noynoy Aquino) we continued. Under the Duterte administration, we continued. Even under the Marcos administration," he said.

"Job generation is the goal of President Marcos. For jobs to be created, we have to see growth happen."

Concepcion, meantime, said he has urged Marcos to remove the alert level system and lift the public health state of emergency.

"Eventually we should transition out of that. Even the alert levels as well. The alert level system I feel we should leave it to the side and

call it when it’s needed. He was very open to these ideas," he said.

The Department of Health has said government has no authority to lift the public health state of emergency as it was the World Health Organization that declared it.

Government can lift only the state of calamity it declared due to the pandemic, set to lapse in September, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.

Lifting the state of calamity would invalidate the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, she added.

AstraZeneca will file an application for a certificate of product registration "in a couple of weeks," Concepcion said. A CPR would allow manufacturers to sell their products to the public.