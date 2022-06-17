People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan on January 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's adviser on entrepreneurship on Friday said the next administration should revisit guidelines on the country's face mask mandate, and place this decision to local governments instead.

Joey Concepcion said the wearing of anti-virus masks should no longer be mandated, but clarified that he "respects" the COVID-19 task force's guidelines under the current government.

"I think in the next administration, pag-usapan natin (let us talk about it)" the Palace adviser said in a televised briefing.

Concepcion added that President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. is "open to the idea" of lifting the face mask rule outdoors.

"Ang tingin ko naman dito, on outdoor settings, palagay ko let’s allow the [local government units] to decide whether face mask is required," he said.

(In outdoor settings, I think let's allow the LGUs to decide whether or not the face mask is required.)

"In my own judgment, face mask outdoors should be encouraged but not mandated," he added.

Concepcion added that masks should still be worn in establishments and closed areas, even if other countries already lifted their face mask rule in both outdoor and indoor settings.

Philippines should not "move into that level of risk," he said.

The official's statement came after the Cebu government moved to ease face mask wearing in open areas, making it "optional" to local residents.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government and Malacañang have maintained the guidelines published by the inter-agency task force trumps local orders, as the former was approved by the President.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has also insisted that Cebu’s latest face mask orders are against the law.