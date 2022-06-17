President Rodrigo Duterte leads the flag-raising ceremony during the commemoration of the 123rd Anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal at the Rizal Park in Davao City on Dec. 30, 2019. Assisting the President is Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday claimed that he and daughter, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, will both hold the country's highest positions on June 19, as the latter is set to take her oath of office that day.

The Duterte patriarch described this as a "coincidence" and may be the first time in the country's history.

Sara will be sworn into office in Davao City on Sunday but her duties will start only after noon of June 30, based on the Constitution. Vice President Leni Robredo will still hold that office from June 19 until the noon of June 30.

This was a fact that she even acknowledged in previous statements.

"Si Bongbong Marcos will take his oath of office on June 30— tack. So at that time, at that point in time sa history, ang Presidente ako pa. June 30 pa yung isa eh, pero my Vice President na nag-oath of office na," Duterte said during an event in Bagac, Bataan.

"So in about…11 days, ang Presidente ninyo Duterte, ang Vice President ninyo Duterte," he added.

(Your president will be a Duterte and your vice president will be a Duterte for 11 days.)

The President outlines "coincidence" that there will be 2 Dutertes sitting as President and VP on June 19 since daughter Inday Sara will take her oath of office that time.



He jokes that they should continue their tandem as Pres-VP. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/AJJpQripfo — Job Manahan (@jobmanahan) June 17, 2022

Duterte also joked that he and his daughter must continue their tandem.

"Kaya sabihin ko kay Inday, ituloy na lang natin ito. Hindi, biro lang but it is really a 'queer' situation. For one, it will become evidence of life later on," he said.

(I will tell Inday, let us continue with this.)

His allies and political party PDP-Laban earlier pushed Duterte to run for vice president and his daughter Sara as President during the 2022 elections.

This never materialized. The Davao City mayor said she did not intend to run as President. She eventually became the running-mate of President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. under the UniTeam tandem.

After talks of running for the country's no. 2 post, Duterte ran as a senator but later withdrew his candidacy.

The development came hours after long-time close aide Senator Bong Go formally dropped out of the presidential race, leaving the administration without an anointed successor.

