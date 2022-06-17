Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on June 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA – The Philippines' daily COVID-19 cases may reach "low thousands" by the end of June or in July, ABS-CBN Data Analytics head Edson Guido said Friday.

A peak will eventually be reached before cases are seen to decline once again by August, Guido said, citing a similar pattern was experienced in South Africa.

“Yung kanilang recent surge driven by omicron subvariants, hindi umabot sa level ng peak ng first omicron surge. That’s a good sign," he said.

(South Africa's recent surge driven by omicron subvariants did not reach the peak of their first omicron surge.)

With new COVID-19 infections reaching 425 on Thursday, the highest since April 3, the trend is clearly showing an increase in daily cases, Guido said.

The rise in infections has largely to do with public behavior and perception, as some people appear to forget following health protocols after low case counts, according to Guido.

“Pero kailangan natin ipaalala sa tao na ito na ang normal ngayon. Kailangan nating masanay sa bagong mundo na ito, at kaakibat nito kailangan natin sumunod sa pagsusuot ng mask. Talagang parte na ito ng buhay in the coming years," he said.

(We need to remind people this is the norm nowadays. We need to adapt to this new world and with this, we need to follow the face mask mandate. This is really a part of our lives in the coming years.)

Like previous surges, cases do eventually decline to more manageable levels. But even this should not be taken too lightly as the virus, in the past, mutated and became more transmissible than older variants.

Guido also explained that the public should not look at data based on new cases alone. More than 2 years into the pandemic, he said the situation should be viewed more holistically.

“Ang basis ngayon, hindi na lang naka-focus sa reporting of cases tulad noong ginagawa noon. Kung tumataas ang kaso, kailangan tignan din kung tumataas ang severe at critical admissions," he said.

(The basis right now is not just focused on the reporting of cases like before. If cases are increasing, we should also look at whether or not the severe and critical admissions are rising.)

With the country “still in a good position”, Guido said it was the best time for the public, especially those belonging to the vulnerable population, to prepare and increase their level of immunity by getting themselves boosted and maintaining masking.

