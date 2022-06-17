MANILA –– The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday released its findings on the viral photos in which election paraphernalia were seen scattered in an open area in Cavite after the May 9 polls.

The Comelec Packing and Shipping Committee (PSC) led the probe into F2 Logistics, the logistics provider of the poll body for the Halalan 2022.

According to Comelec acting spokesman Rex Laudiangco, "inadvertence" and "miscommunication" were pinpointed as the reasons behind why election paraphernalia ended up in an open area in Amadeo Cavite.

"Per investigation, it was found that the said election materials inside the black boxes were used items such as indelible ink, stamp pads, bond papers, as well as, used/excess non-accountable forms, ballot secrecy folders and envelopes. None of the items were considered cause for alarm or used for fraud or similar activities as may have been alleged in the FB post," the report said.

Laudiangco said that on June 9, the investigation report of the PSC was submitted to Commissioner Aimee Ferolino.

"That during transit, and upon realizing that the subject election materials are not included in the items subject of the reverse logistics, the concerned F2 Logistics personnel temporarily unloaded such in their parking area in Amadeo, Cavite, while seeking clarification as where to deliver such," Laudiangco explained.

"Realizing their inadvertence and miscommunication... said F2 personnel immediately recovered such election materials and brought the same to the F2 Logistics Headquarters in Parañaque City, where it has been stored and safe kept up to this writing," Laudiangco added.

Laudiangco said Ferolino explained that the area where the election materials were found is a parking area of F2 Logistics vehicles, and that the subject items were all accounted for as having been presented to and inspected by the PSC Investigators.

–– Reports from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News