

MANILA - Ambassadors from Australia and New Zealand on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to improve their countries' ties with the Philippines to "strengthen, peace, prosperity and stability" in the region.

The situation in the West Philippine Sea was "touched upon" during the meeting with President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr., according to Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Steven James Robinson.

"I reiterated our commitment to the Philippines in supporting the outcome of the arbitral award and supporting the Philippines as it goes forward dealing with difficult regional issues," Robinson said in a press conference.

New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Peter Francis Kell said he also stressed to Marcos Jr. the importance of his country's ties with the Philippines to stabilize the region amid tensions in disputed waters.

"Naniniwala ako sa pamamagitan ng pagtutulungan upang palakasin kapayapaan at kasaganahan sa ating rehiyon," Kell, who could speak in Filipino, told reporters.

"So I stressed that our relationship is important... to strengthen our region... to strengthen peace prosperity and stability," he said.

Marcos Jr. earlier told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Manila and Beijing "must not allow what conflicts or difficulties we have now between our two countries to become historically important."

Robinson said he expects Marcos Jr. to "take a very measured and balanced approach" in addressing Chinese incursions in the West Philippine Sea.

"He approaches all of these issues to seek the best outcome he can for the Philippines," the diplomat said.

"I think any pragmatic politician would do exactly the same to try and work out how do you get the best for your country in difficult circumstances," he said.

Robinson said he and Marcos Jr. also talked about the Philippines and Australia's defense relationship and joint training program.

"We talked about our development assistance relationship and Australia invest about $80 million a year in the Philippines to provide assistance particularly down in the bomb, where we need consistency, security and prosperity for the people of Mindanao," the Australian envoy said.

"It was very interesting to hear the President's views about how we might build on all of those linkages, particularly in terms of the economy, which is a fundamental focus for the President-elect, and also how we can build on our bilateral relationship with Australia as we move to our strategic partnership later this year," he added.

Australia, one of the Philippines long-standing allies, has repeatedly slammed China for claiming almost the entire South China Sea, a strategic waterway where billions of dollars worth of sea-borne goods pass through annually.

