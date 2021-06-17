Robredo’s net worth rose to P11.9 million in 2020 from P3.5 million in 2019

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo’s 2020 net worth rose to P11.9 million from just P3.5 million in 2019, according to her latest Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

In her 2020 SALN, the Vice President’s total assets amounted to P23.8 million, including P16.89 million cash which increased “due to inheritance subject to final settlement.”

In her 2019 SALN, her cash on hand was only P8.57 million.

In her Sunday radio program, Robredo explained that there was an increase in her assets after her mother’s death as her siblings are already based abroad and she is the only one left in the Philippines.

The Vice President’s liabilities remained at P11.9 million.

The Office of the Vice President released a copy of Robredo’s SALN upon ABS-CBN’s request, pursuant to Executive Order No. 2 on the Freedom of Information signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2016.

The OVP noted that it is releasing a copy of Robredo’s SALN in the interest of transparency, although the document is in the official custody of the Office of the Ombudsman based on Section 8 of Republic Act No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees and Section 3 of the Ombudsman Memorandum Circular No. 03-12 s. 2012.