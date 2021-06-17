Lawmaker denies rumors of another lower House coup plot

MANILA - House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez on Thursday denied rumors that there may be another coup plot in the House leadership.

The camp of Romualdez has been rumored to be plotting to install him as House Speaker by ousting current Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

“We support the leadership under Speaker Lord Allan Velasco so there’s no truth to that. We are in fact working very, very harmoniously together and very efficiently at that,” he said.

Velasco assumed his post last year after the enforcement of a term-sharing agreement with Taguig Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte to resolve the leadership impasse of 2019.

That agreement, which Cayetano later allegedly tried to dishonor by claiming there was a coup to unseat him, also gave Romualdez the majority leadership.

The term-sharing deal was brought again to light after Duterte referenced it in renewing his promise to back Romualdez as a vice presidential candidate should he seek the post in the 2022 elections.

Duterte’s comments came after his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, thumbed down a possible tandem in 2022 with him for the country’s highest positions.

