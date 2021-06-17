'Duterte nagsabing sa ospital na lang isuot ang face shield'

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Kinumpirma ng Palasyo nitong Huwebes na pinayagan na ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na sa ospital na lang imandato ang pagsusuot ng face shield, imbes na sa lahat ng indoor places.

"The President did say that the wearing of face shield should only be in hospitals. What the President has decided, then that’s the policy... The discussion also focused on mayroon ba talagang ibang bansa na nagpapasuot ng face shield? Let's leave it at that kasi 'yon lang 'yong talagang words that came out of the President's mouth," ani Presidential spokesman Harry Roque.

Bago nito, nauna nang nag-tweet si Senate President Tito Sotto sa naging desisyon ni Duterte.

"Last night, the President agreed that face shields should only be used in hospitals. Allowed us to remove ours! Attn DOH," sabi ni Sotto.

Kuwento naman ni Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri, na nasa Palasyo rin noong Miyerkoles ng gabi, tila nagtataka ang Pangulo kung ang Pilipinas ay isa lang ba sa kakaunting bansa na nagmamandato ng face shield.

"The President acknowledged that we're probably one of a very few countries that use them (face shields) and said that it's more needed in situations such as hospitals or high risk areas and jobs," ani Zubiri.

Sabi naman ni IATF co-chair Karlo Nograles, pag-uusapan nila kung iaapela ang desisyon ni Duterte.

"Pag-uusapan ng IATF mamaya. May IATF [meeting] kami mamaya pag-uusapan namin 'yan, if there's any announcement sa bagong protocol ilalabas po natin."



Nilinaw naman ng DOH na puwedeng walang suot na face shield sa labas ng bahay basta may isang metrong physical distancing.

"Puwede n'yo pong tanggalin ang face shield, nakalagay dito sa ating policy na ito. Kung nandu'n naman kayo sa labas tapos masisiguro naman na makakapag-physical distancing kayo, ibig sabihin maluwag 'yung lugar, hindi crowded. Minsan isa ka lang naglalakad maaari naman ho'ng hubarin yan," sabi ni Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire.

—Ulat ni Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

