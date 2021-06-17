DepEd allows early release of teachers' P5,000 cash allowance

MANILA — The Department of Education has allowed the early release of the P5,000 cash allowance for public school teachers, an official said Thursday.

"We authorized [the] release of cash allowance for implementing units (division offices and schools) to pay the cash allowance starting June 15," Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla told ABS-CBN News.

Prior to this, teachers usually got the cash allowance at the start of the school year, but the DepEd has yet to announce the date of the opening of the new academic year.

"The Department of Education Regional Offices (ROs) must ensure that the allotment for the purpose (cash allowance) shall be processed and released to Schools Division Offices (SDOs) as soon as possible," the DepEd said in a June 15 memorandum.

Schools "without enough cash back up" this June can seek help from their respective DepEd regional and division offices, who would request the cash allocation from the regional Department of Budget and Management, Sevilla said.

This year, the cash allowance for teachers was raised to P5,000 from P3,500.

The allowance can be used for the purchase of teaching supplies and materials, conduct of various modes of learning, internet and communication expenses, and medical examination expenses, according to the DepEd.

Philippine schools shifted to distance learning last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED VIDEO