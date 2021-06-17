Albay under GCQ due to rise in COVID-19 cases

A woman is sprayed with disinfectant before riding a bus at the Baclaran church en route to her home province Albay on June 5, 2020. Czar Dancel, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Community quarantine restrictions have been tightened in Albay as the province sees mounting COVID-19 cases, its governor said Thursday.

The province has been placed under general community quarantine since last week, Gov. Al Francis Bichara told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Ang iba nag-iinsist na mag-ECQ (Enhance Community Quarantine). Kapag nag-ECQ naman, sarado na naman ang ekonomiya dito, maraming maghiirap dito," Bichara said, referring to the Philippines' technical term for a lockdown.

(Others want to have ECQ. If we declare ECQ, the provincial economy will shut down, and a lot of people will suffer.)

"Kulang naman ang perang pambigay sa mga ayuda sa mga households."

(We don't have enough funds for cash aid to support households during the lockdown.)

While there are around 50 COVID-19 cases in Albay, resorts have been told to halt operations to avoid superspreader events, he said.

"Pinahinto muna namin yung mga resorts dahil maraming nagka-karaoke, nag-iinuman. Kahit nasa quarantine facilities, nag-iinuman din," Bichara said.

(We asked resorts to suspend operations because people are drinking, singing in karaokes. Even in quarantine facilities booze is consumed.)

Bichara said the provincial government is also having a hard time policing possible COVID-19 carriers from Metro Manila.

"'Yung mga galing Maynila, nagdadala ng fake na medical certificate na kunyare na-antigen sila," he said.

(Those coming from Manila present fake medical certificates, pretending they underwent antigen tests.)

"Wala kaming listahan ng mga accredited na gumagawa ng antigen o RT-PCR."

(We don't have a list of accredited laboratories that provide antigen or RT-PCR tests.)

Bichara urged the Department of Health to aid the province in the processing of RT-PCR tests to speed up the provincial government's contact-tracing capacity.

The Albay Medical Society earlier appealed to the national government to place the region under stricter quarantine measures due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

As of June 14, Bicol has logged more than 15,000 COVID-19 cases, of which 488 have died from the disease. The region currently has more than 5,000 active cases or patients deemed infectious.