124 inmates, 17 personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Palawan jail

MANILA - At least 124 inmates and 17 jail personnel in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan tested positive for COVID-19, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) said Thursday.

The COVID-19 patients have been isolated in a separate building, said BJMP spokesperson Jail Chief Inspector Xavier Solda.

"Ang focus po ng management ngayon ay mabigyan ng atensyong medikal 'yung mga PDL (Persons Deprived of Liberty) at 'wag pong mag-alala yung mga pamilya," he said.

(The management's focus now is to provide medical attention to our PDLs, and for their families not to worry.)

Compared to jails in Metro Manila where physical distancing among inmates may be a problem, the Palawan facility is more spacious and is only 64 percent occupied, Solda said.

"Since concern natin ngayon yung manpower capacity natin, yung ibang personnel natin within or from nearby province, yun na muna yung ni-utilize natin," he said.

(Since we also have concerns on our manpower capacity, we have tapped personnel within Palawan and from nearby provinces and utilized them.)

In the past 3 months, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Palawan, Solda said.

"Temporary suspended pa rin ang contact visitation," he said.

"Ang facilities nag-expand tayo ng electronic visitation o e-dalaw kung saan doon puwedeng makausap pa rin ng mga PDL yung kanilang mga pamilya," he said.

The BJMP has begun vaccinating elderly inmates and those with comorbidities against COVID-19, the spokesperson said.

So far, the BJMP has vaccinated 1,631 inmates across the country, he said.